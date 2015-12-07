FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newell Rubbermaid, Jarden in talks to combine - WSJ
December 7, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Newell Rubbermaid, Jarden in talks to combine - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Newell Rubbermaid Inc is in talks to combine with consumer products company Jarden Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms under discussion could not be learned, and it is possible the talks will not lead to a deal, the WSJ said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1Nent6I)

Newell’s shares were up 9.5 percent at $49.28, while Jarden’s shares were up 7.9 percent at $52.07 in late afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

