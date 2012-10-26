FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INTERVIEW-Newell being cautious with investments as "fiscal cliff" looms: CEO
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-INTERVIEW-Newell being cautious with investments as "fiscal cliff" looms: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Newell Rubbermaid Inc : * CEO on the economy: ”we haven’t seen either a tailwind or a strong headwind

in the U.S.” * Interview-Newell CEO says retailers being “very, very tight-fisted”

in terms of inventory management * Interview-Newell CEO on fiscal cliff: ”this is the real political

issue out there and it’s bigger than the election“ * Interview-Newell CEO on impact of fiscal cliff: ”we are being really

cautious about (the) kinds of investments we make and the kinds of risks we

are taking in this environment”

