New Issue-New Enterprise Stone sells $265 mln notes

March 1 (Reuters) - New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co, Inc on Thursday sold $265 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NEW ENTERPRISE STONE & LIME CO., INC. AMT $265 MLN COUPON 13 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 13 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS