New Issue-New Enterprise Stone sells $265 mln notes
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-New Enterprise Stone sells $265 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co,
Inc on Thursday sold $265 million of senior secured
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning
manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NEW ENTERPRISE STONE & LIME CO., INC.	
	
AMT $265 MLN    COUPON 13 PCT      MATURITY    03/15/2018   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 13 PCT       SETTLEMENT  03/15/2012   	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

