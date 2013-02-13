Newfield Exploration to focus on its U.S. assets

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co said on Wednesday it will seek strategic alternatives for its international offshore oil and gas production assets in Malaysia and China to focus on its U.S. assets.

“This action reflects the confidence we have in our domestic portfolio and the substantial opportunities we see across our liquids-rich domestic resource areas,” Chief Executive Lee Boothby said in a statement.

Newfield, based in The Woodlands, Texas, has engaged Goldman Sachs and Co to advise it to explore strategic opportunities for those assets.