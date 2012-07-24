FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newfield Exploration profit falls on lower gas prices
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 9:49 PM / 5 years ago

Newfield Exploration profit falls on lower gas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.61

* Q2 rev up marginally to $628 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Newfield Exploration Co’s second-quarter profit fell nearly 40 percent on weak natural gas prices.

Natural gas prices have fallen 46 percent in the April-June quarter to average $2.4 per million British thermal unit from a year earlier.

The company’s net income fell to $135 million, or $1 per share, from $219 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, it earned 61 cents per share.

Revenue at Newfield, which has been ramping up oil production since 2009, rose marginally to $628 million.

Analysts had expected the Houston-based company to earn 65 cents per share, on revenue of $673.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company last week raised its full-year production forecast on positive results from key acreages.

Newfield shares fell over 1 percent in extended trade on Tuesday. They closed at $30.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.