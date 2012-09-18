FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newfield Exploration to sell U.S. Gulf assets to W&T Offshore
September 18, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Newfield Exploration to sell U.S. Gulf assets to W&T Offshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Newfield Exploration Co will sell all of its 78 offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico to W&T Offshore Inc for $228 million to focus on its onshore assets in the United States and Southeast Asia.

The properties, which cover about 432,700 gross acres, produced 8,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in July, of which 37 percent was oil, W&T Offshore said.

W&T, one of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, said Newfield’s assets had proved reserves of 7.7 million boe and probable reserves 1.2 million boe.

Shares of Woodland, Texas-based Newfield closed at $34.27, while those of W&T Offshore closed at $24.09 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

