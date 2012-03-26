FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New Gold adopts poison pill
March 26, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-New Gold adopts poison pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc adopted a new shareholder rights plan with a 20 percent trigger, but the mid-tier Canadian gold miner said it was not aware of any takeover bid.

A shareholder rights plan, also called poison pill, allows companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares over a certain threshold, diluting their holdings.

The plan is subject to shareholder approval at New Gold’s annual meeting on May 2.

The Vancouver-based company also said it expects 2012 production of 405,000 ounces to 445,000 ounces.

