FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New Gold profit rises on high gold prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-New Gold profit rises on high gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian miner New Gold Inc posted a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher gold prices.

First-quarter earnings were $33.5 million or 7 cents per share, compared with $24.7 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.

New Gold, which owns operating assets in the United States, Mexico and Australia and is developing assets in Canada and Chile, said revenue fell 2 percent to $168.8 million.

Gold production fell 8 percent to 99,274 ounces.

Shares of the company closed at C$8.95 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.