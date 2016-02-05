FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Gulf overcomes Energy & Exploration in fight over DIP package
#Westlaw News
February 5, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

New Gulf overcomes Energy & Exploration in fight over DIP package

Jim Christie, Tom Hals

1 Min Read

Feb 5 -

New Gulf Resources LLC won bankruptcy court approval on Thursday for a financing package it said it urgently needs to stay in business, overcoming objections by another bankrupt energy company opposed to its reorganization plan.

After a lengthy hearing, Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon turned away the objections of Energy & Exploration Partners Inc to New Gulf’s bid for financing, but said they could have “traction” as New Gulf’s case develops.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L2GJDm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
