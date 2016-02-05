New Gulf overcomes Energy & Exploration in fight over DIP package

Feb 5 -

New Gulf Resources LLC won bankruptcy court approval on Thursday for a financing package it said it urgently needs to stay in business, overcoming objections by another bankrupt energy company opposed to its reorganization plan.

After a lengthy hearing, Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon turned away the objections of Energy & Exploration Partners Inc to New Gulf’s bid for financing, but said they could have “traction” as New Gulf’s case develops.

