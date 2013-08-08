FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P cuts New Haven, Conn. GO rating to BBB-plus from A-minus
August 8, 2013

S&P cuts New Haven, Conn. GO rating to BBB-plus from A-minus

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Thursday it cut New Haven, Connecticut’s general obligation bond rating to BBB-plus from A-minus with a stable outlook.

The rating downgrade reflects the city’s continuing structural imbalances in fiscal 2013 and no formal plan to restore reserves, the credit ratings agency said in a statement.

“The city of New Haven has a history of structural imbalance and reliance on one-time revenues and reserves to close budget gaps,” it said, even though cost-cutting measures that have included layoffs and flat funding the Board of Education in fiscal 2009-13.

