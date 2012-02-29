UPDATE 1-Australia's New Hope scraps $5 bln-plus auction

* Talks failed to lead to suitable offers

* Bidders thinned as debt markets tightened - sources

* Yanzhou-Gloucester, Whitehaven-Aston deals still on (Adds details)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp has scrapped plans to sell itself for more than $5 billion after a five-month sale process failed to seal a deal, a sign that tighter credit has taken the sizzle out of Australia’s hottest deal sector.

New Hope reluctantly put itself up for sale in October after being approached by potential suitors, with Indian conglomerates Tata Group and Aditya Birla, a Korean consortium and China’s Shenhua Group among those who had expressed interest, hungry to fill coal demand for power plants and steel mills.

The Queensland-based miner, one of the last big coal companies left after a string of takeovers, said it had been in discussions with third parties on a number of incomplete proposals right up to Wednesday.

“Discussions with those parties did not produce a definitive proposal which appropriately reflects New Hope’s strategic value and growth prospects and therefore the process has been terminated,” the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange on Thursday.

One of the key potential bidders, China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining Co, chose instead to bid for Australia’s Gloucester Coal last December, combining assets in a A$700 million deal.

People close to the New Hope talks told Reuters earlier this month bidders pulled out partly due to the size of a deal at more than $5 billion, which would have required sizable debt raisings at a time when European credit markets were drying up.

Some bidders had explored buying individual assets rather than the whole company, but it was never clear whether New Hope was willing to consider that route.

New Hope’s open-cut New Acland mine, west of Brisbane, produces thermal coal used in power plants. New Hope sells about 65 percent of its coal overseas and the remaining to the domestic market. The company also has another mine called Colton and some exploration assets.

Unlike many other Australian miners desperate to raise funds for their projects, New Hope has A$1.5 billion on its balance sheet and does not need a partner to finance its expansion program.

Two further Australian coal takeovers in process are expected to go ahead, with Yanzhou due to release a bidder’s statement for Gloucester soon, at the same time that rival Whitehaven Coal releases deal documents on its A$2.7 billion takeover of Aston Resources.

New Hope’s shares last traded at A$5.71, up 10 percent since putting itself on the block, roughly in line with an 11 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars) (Editing by Lincoln Feast)