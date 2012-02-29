FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's New Hope fails to secure takeover offers
February 29, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 6 years ago

Australia's New Hope fails to secure takeover offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp took itself off the block on Thursday after failing to attract a takeover offer.

The A$4.7 billion ($5 billion) company said it had been in discussions with third parties on a number of preliminary and incomplete proposals right up to Wednesday.

“Discussions with those parties did not produce a definitive proposal which appropriately reflects New Hope’s strategic value and growth prospects and therefore the process has been terminated,” the company said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

The company put itself up for sale last October.

$1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul

