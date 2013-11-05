Investors get extra yield for New Jersey bridge muni bonds

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Municipal investors demanded extra yield to buy some of the $462 million of low-rated tax-free private activity bonds sold on Tuesday to finance a bridge project between New Jersey and New York.

The bonds will allow the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey use public-private financing to replace the 85-year old Goethals Bridge, which connects New Jersey and Staten Island.

The 30-year maturity, which had a 5.375 percent coupon, priced to yield 5.58 percent on Tuesday - 18 basis points higher than similarly rated bonds on Tuesday, according to Municipal Market Data’s triple-B benchmark scale.

The bonds are subject to the alternative minimum tax, which could account for some of the extra yield, according to Domenic Vonella of MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The bonds, which are expected to carry a BBB-negative rating that Is one notch above junk, were issued by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) on behalf of private developer NYNJ Link, a unit of Australia’s Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

NYNJ Link chose which issuer it wanted to use to borrow the money, according to both the Port Authority and the NJEDA. The NJEDA will take in roughly $600,000 in closing fees for issuing the bonds after giving the company a 50 percent discount, an NJEDA spokeswoman said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the lead underwriter. The NJEDA did not reply to requests for comment about the bond pricing. A Macquarie spokeswoman declined to comment.