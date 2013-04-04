New Jersey revenues could fall $637 mln short despite growth

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Despite a four-month upswing in New Jersey’s revenue collections the state could still fall $637 million short of Governor Chris Christie’s most recent projections for the current and next fiscal years, the state legislature’s budget chief said on Thursday.

The state’s cash collections could grow 7.2 percent over the next three months, before fiscal 2013 ends on June 30, according to a report presented by legislative budget officer David Rosen at an Assembly budget committee hearing.

But to hit Christie’s revised targets for the rest of this fiscal year, revenue collections would have to grow nearly 10 percent before the end of June, according to Rosen. Without that growth, he said, revenues would be $302 million short of Christie’s estimates just for fiscal 2013 alone, Rosen said.

In fiscal 2014, the state could get $334.7 million less than projected by Christie, Rosen said.

“Our revenues will continue to grow and the two largest tax sources are likely to exceed their pre-recession peaks,” Rosen said in prepared remarks. “The (Christie) Administration, however, anticipates even more robust improvement, particularly over the next few months.”

Last year, Christie’s administration estimated that cash collections would grow 7.8 percent - far more growth than most other states were anticipating - through the end of fiscal 2013, which ends June 30.

So far this fiscal year, however, total cash collections were up 4.1 percent to $16.7 billion in March compared to the same period the previous year, State Treasurer Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff said late on Wednesday.

Overall revenues grew slightly more than estimated for the fourth straight month in March, according to the treasurer.

New Jersey relies heavily on its income tax, and to a lesser degree on sales and other taxes. Income tax collections were up 8.6 percent for the fiscal year to date through March.

So far this year, however, sales taxes have grown by only 3 percent, and business taxes are down 6.4 percent compared to this time last year.

Tax revenue from New Jersey’s slumping casino industry is down nearly 11 percent so far this year, the worst rate among all cash collection categories.

In February Christie proposed a $32.9 billion state spending plan, which New Jersey’s Democrat-led legislature is now reviewing, that counted in part on an anticipated $180 million of tax revenues from the legalization of online gambling.

But Rosen is skeptical about casino revenues, saying his office had not been able to find anyone to independently back that estimate and had gotten no explanation from Christie.

“We asked explicitly for that, and they’ve offered no analysis that supports that number,” Rosen told lawmakers.

Christie’s proposed budget has to deal with a projected $407 million shortfall at the end of this year, which would be closed largely by pushing off nearly $400 million of homestead tax rebates to fiscal 2014.

He also projected that fiscal 2014 revenues would be 4.9 percent - or $1.5 billion - above revised estimates for this fiscal year, and just 3.5 percent above the enacted levels from last June.