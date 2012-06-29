FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey budget signed after some vetoes
June 29, 2012 / 11:27 PM / 5 years ago

New Jersey budget signed after some vetoes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signed a $31.7 billion state budget on Friday for fiscal year 2013 after stripping out spending items that the Democrat-controlled legislature had passed.

While his budget is the same size as the one lawmakers sent to him this week, he vetoed $361 million of their spending proposals.

Christie said his budget calls for a $1 billion payment to the state’s pension system and will maintain a surplus in state coffers of more than $600 million.

“This spending as usual is just more of the same mentality that plagued the eight years before I became Governor,” he said in a statement. “We cannot go back to the old way of doing things, which got us into a fiscal mess in the first place.”

New Jersey faced a government shutdown if Christie and lawmakers had not finalized a budget by July 1.

Christie vetoed a provision that would have restored the earned income tax credit to full funding for low-income New Jersey residents.

Vincent Prieto, chairman of the New Jersey Assembly’s budget committee, said in a statement that lawmakers would carefully review each line-item veto to study the impact.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
