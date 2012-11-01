FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-New Jersey Natural Gas shutting off some gas supply
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-New Jersey Natural Gas shutting off some gas supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Jersey Natural Gas is shutting off its natural gas system in parts of New Jersey that were damaged by Hurricane Sandy as damaged pipelines flared natural gas from broken ends.

“Literally digging through rubble, we have found some of our exposed, broken pipes with flare-ups on the ends of them,” said Micah Rasmussen, a spokesman.

The affected areas are the barrier islands south of Johnson Street in Bay Head to Seaside Park, as well as Long Beach Island.

Approximately 28,000 customers will be impacted, the company said. More than 1,300 leaks have been reported in the past three days, all brought under control.

The last flare-up was reported in Brick Township, New Jersey, the company said, which was “made safe” earlier on Thursday morning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
