New Jersey voters to decide on $750M higher ed construction bonds

Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Jersey voters will decide whether to approve $750 million of general obligation bonds for higher education construction projects after the governor backed the measure on Wednesday. Governor Chris Christie signed legislation that puts the bond question onto the ballot for November's general election. The state hasn't sent a higher education bond issue to voters since 1988. The money would fund the construction of classrooms, libraries, laboratories, dormitories, athletic facilities and administrative buildings and other projects, lawmakers said. The state's public research universities -- including Rutgers University -- would get $300 million. New Jersey's nine state colleges and universities would receive nearly $248 million. The rest would be split between county colleges and private independent institutions, except for those with total endowments greater than $1 billion. On Wednesday, Christie also signed a bill that allows public colleges to expand the use of private funding for construction projects.