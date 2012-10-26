FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New Jersey postpones $2.6 bln note sale due to storm
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-New Jersey postpones $2.6 bln note sale due to storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Jersey postponed on Friday a $2.6 billion short-term note sale because a hurricane is expected to hit the state next Tuesday, the same day as the planned sale.

The tax and revenue anticipation notes, which mature in June 2013, were to be used for extra cash and to pay off debt on a line of credit that is set to expire Nov. 1, said state treasurer spokesman Andrew Pratt.

No new sale date has been set, he added.

Hurricane Sandy, set to hit New Jersey and surrounding areas on Tuesday, could have a major financial impact on the state -- one big enough that it would qualify as an event that must be disclosed to investors, Pratt said.

It was too early to speculate about whether the size of the transaction could change to accommodate any financial impact from the storm, he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.