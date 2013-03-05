New Jersey public pension gap widened to $47 bln in 2012

March 5 (Reuters) - New Jersey’s public pension shortfall grew in fiscal 2012, when the gap for its state and local retirement plans widened by nearly $5.5 billion, or 13 percent, to $47.2 billion altogether.

The growing unfunded liabilities came despite the state’s pension reform, enacted in 2011, that hiked employees’ contributions, raised the retirement age and halted cost-of-living increases in retirees’ pension benefit payments.

New Jersey operates five main pension funds for state employees, teachers, police, firefighters and judges. Local governments also pay into two of the funds.

During fiscal 2012, the slow recovery that state pension funds had shown since the financial crisis suffered a setback as assets were hit by low returns. According to a study by Wilshire Associates, the state pension funding gap rose by 20 percent on average in fiscal 2012.

In New Jersey, the state’s rate of return on its pension funds underperformed in fiscal 2012 but outperformed in calendar year 2012.

The funds’ one-year investment return for fiscal 2012 was 2.52 percent, far short of its 7.95 percent assumed rate of return but significantly better than some other large university endowments and U.S. public pension funds for the same period.

New Jersey’s calendar-year 2012 return was 13.31 percent, well above its 12.66 percent benchmark, according to New Jersey Treasury Spokesman Bill Quinn.

Including local contributions to state funds, New Jersey’s pension systems combined were funded at a 64.5 percent ratio, down from 67.5 percent in fiscal 2011, according to actuarial data from the firm Milliman Inc released by the state on Monday.

The state-run plans fared worse when local contributions were subtracted, with a funded ratio of 56.7 percent in fiscal 2012. That’s a drop of 4.1 percentage points from 60.8 percent the year before, the data showed.

The state is making moves to beef up its pension plans after Governor Chris Christie skipped a $3 billion payment in his first budget, for fiscal 2011, after taking office.

In fiscal 2012, the state made a $500 million contribution. This fiscal year, which ends on June 30, it’s making a $1 billion payment. And next year, the state will increase its payment to a record $1.68 billion under a plan pushed by Christie.

Next year’s payment, the largest ever for the state, is still just under half of the amount that actuaries say New Jersey should pay to narrow the gap between its assets and promised future benefits, Quinn said.

Before the 2011 changes, the state’s total unfunded liability was $53.8 billion. After the reforms, that dropped to $36.3 billion, Quinn said.

“There is no question that beneficiaries are better off as a result of Governor Christie’s pension reform and the Division of Investment’s outstanding performance relative to major benchmarks and some of the country’s largest endowments,” Quinn said in a statement.