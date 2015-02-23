FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey Gov. Christie will appeal pensions ruling - spokesman
February 23, 2015

New Jersey Gov. Christie will appeal pensions ruling - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will appeal a court ruling striking down his plan to cut contributions to the state’s public pension system, a spokesman for the governor said on Monday.

The court’s ruling attempted “to replace its own judgment for the judgment of the people who were elected to make these decisions,” Christie spokesman Michael Drewniak said in a statement.

“The governor will continue to work on a practical solution to New Jersey’s pension and health benefits problems while he appeals this decision to a higher court where we are confident the judgment of New Jersey’s elected officials will be vindicated,” he added.

Teachers, firefighters and police had sued the governor and state over the pension payment cuts, proposed last May to help plug a $2.7 billion state revenue shortfall projected through fiscal 2015. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Megan Davies)

