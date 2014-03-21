FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch cuts rating outlook on New Jersey GO bonds to negative
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch cuts rating outlook on New Jersey GO bonds to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 - Fitch Ratings cut its rating outlook on New Jersey’s general obligation debt of about $2.4 billion, citing budget strain and saying economic performance was insufficient to support the growing demands of the state’s high long-term liabilities.

The ratings agency affirmed its ‘AA-’ rating on the state’s GOs, reflecting New Jersey’s high wealth levels and broad economy despite a high debt burden, but it cut its rating outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable.’

Fitch said New Jersey’s revenue performance in fiscal 2013 was challenged by an “overly optimistic” adopted budget revenue forecast and the impact of storm Sandy. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.