Fitch cuts rating outlook on New Jersey GO bonds to negative

March 21 - Fitch Ratings cut its rating outlook on New Jersey’s general obligation debt of about $2.4 billion, citing budget strain and saying economic performance was insufficient to support the growing demands of the state’s high long-term liabilities.

The ratings agency affirmed its ‘AA-’ rating on the state’s GOs, reflecting New Jersey’s high wealth levels and broad economy despite a high debt burden, but it cut its rating outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable.’

Fitch said New Jersey’s revenue performance in fiscal 2013 was challenged by an “overly optimistic” adopted budget revenue forecast and the impact of storm Sandy. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kirti Pandey)