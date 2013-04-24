FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P affirms New Jersey's AA-minus GO bond rating
April 24, 2013 / 4:42 PM / 4 years ago

S&P affirms New Jersey's AA-minus GO bond rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday affirmed New Jersey’s AA-minus general obligation bond rating with a negative outlook.

In addition, S&P rated the state’s general obligation bonds series 2013 AA-minus with a negative outlook.

“The rating is constrained by New Jersey’s trend of structurally unbalanced budgets that include only partial funding of pension obligations and the reliance on one-time revenues and debt restructurings to offset underfunding of expenditures and revenue shortfalls,” said S&P credit analyst John Sugden.

