April 9 (Reuters) - The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is planning to sell $736.1 million of turnpike revenue bonds during the week of April 15, said a market source on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $646 million Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) bonds and $90.1 million of fixed interest rate bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

Citigroup is the lead manager on the sale.