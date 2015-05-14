Brait to buy fashion retailer New Look for $3 billion -Sky News

May 14 (Reuters) - South African investment house Brait SE will on Friday announce a deal to buy British fashion retailer New Look for about 1.9 billion pounds ($3 billion), Sky News reported late on Thursday.

New Look, which also received a joint offer from Chinese buyout firm CDH and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, cancelled meetings scheduled for Friday with analysts ahead of a potential listing, Sky said. (bit.ly/1RL9z0E)

New Look’s Chief Executive Anders Kristiansen told reporters in February that the retailer was ready for a stock market flotation, though that decision was up to the owners.

In April, Brait bought an 80 percent controlling stake in gym group VIrgin Active for $1 billion.

Brait and New look could not be reached for a comment outside regular business hours. ($1 = 0.6341 pounds) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)