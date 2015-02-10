FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-New Look CEO says firm "ready" for stock market listing
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 10, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-New Look CEO says firm "ready" for stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer New Look is ready to have another attempt at an initial public offering (IPO), though the decision is up to its owners, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“I think this business is a business that’s ready (to IPO) ... but it’s not my decision to decide when we should do an IPO or not,” chief executive Anders Kristiansen told reporters.

New Look, which pulled a planned stock market listing in 2010 amid turbulent financial markets, is owned by private equity groups Apax and Permira as well as founder Tom Singh. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.