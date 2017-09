Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Look Group Ltd

* Q1 group revenue +8.1% to £392.5m

* Group like-for-like sales +8.9%

* UK like-for-like sales +11.6%

* Group adjusted EBITDA +18.8% at £59.4m

* Says Q1 results exceeded internal expectations

* Indicative offer received for Mim

* We have had a pleasing start to Q2, achieving a greater proportion of full price sales than last year Further company coverage: