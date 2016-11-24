FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kirkland Lake shareholders vote in favor of Newmarket takeover-sources
November 24, 2016 / 6:00 PM / in 9 months

Kirkland Lake shareholders vote in favor of Newmarket takeover-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - More than 80 percent of Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders have voted in favor of the mid-tier miner's takeover of Newmarket Gold, according to two sources familiar with the situation, marking the end of a contentious process.

Over 90 percent of the Newmarket shareholders who voted on the acquisition also backed Kirkland's all-stock offer, valued at about C$1 billion when announced on Sept. 29, the sources said on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; additional reporting by Susan Taylor)

