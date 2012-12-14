FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NewMarket sells $350 million in notes
December 14, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- NewMarket sells $350 million in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NewMarket Corp on Thursday sold $350
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million.  
    J.P. Morgan was the sole active bookrunning manager for the
sale.

BORROWER: NEWMARKET

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.1 PCT     MATURITY    12/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.83    FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.121 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/20/2012   
S&P N/A         SPREAD 240 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
