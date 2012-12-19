FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Mauritius Hotels posts 25 pct drop in full-year profit
December 19, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Mauritius Hotels posts 25 pct drop in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT LOUIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 25 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, citing higher finance costs and fewer tourists, and forecast a 15 percent drop in first-quarter earnings.

Ranked among the Indian Ocean island’s most-traded stocks, NMH said on Wednesday that pretax profit for the year to Sept. 30 fell to 603 million Indian rupees ($11 million), with earnings per share down 20 percent at 3.60 rupees.

The hotels group said that it won’t pay a dividend this year, given the difficult conditions in the local tourism industry. Last year it paid a dividend of 2.50 rupees per share.

Shares in the group, which owns eight hotels in Mauritius and one in the Seychelles, closed unchanged at 52 rupees before its results were released.

Tourism, a traditional cornerstone of the Mauritius economy, has been forecast to account for 7.9 percent of domestic product in 2012, down from 8.4 percent last year. The downturn in tourism has been caused largely by economic turmoil in the euro zone - the sector’s key source market. ($1 = 54.9000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Goodman

