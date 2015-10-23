Freight train derails in New Mexico, no injuries reported

Oct 23 (Reuters) - A freight train derailed east of Gallup, New Mexico, on Friday but no one was injured and there was no danger of any hazardous materials contamination, police said.

Between 20 and 25 cars of the BNSF train went off the rails in a sparsely populated area near Interstate 40, said New Mexico State Police spokesman Sergeant Chad Pierce.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation, he said.

A representative for BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc , could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mohammad Zargham)