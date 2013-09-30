FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newmont joins race for Glencore's Las Bambas mine -FT
September 30, 2013 / 11:49 PM / 4 years ago

Newmont joins race for Glencore's Las Bambas mine -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp the biggest gold miner in the United States, has joined the race for Glencore Xstrata’s copper mining project in Peru, the Financial Times reported in its Tuesday edition.

Newmont’s Chief Executive Gary Goldberg told the Financial Times that Glencore’s Las Bambas mine was “an interesting prospect”.

“The thing that is interesting is that it is further down the development path, it is closer to production,” Goldberg told the newspaper.

“Clearly we wouldn’t do that on our own. We would look at doing something with other partners,” he was quoted as saying.

A spokesman for Newmont Mining said the company does not comment on rumors.

Glencore agreed to sell Las Bambas earlier this year to meet demands from China’s antitrust authorities after its takeover of mining group Xstrata. The regulator feared the tie-up handed the newly formed commodities powerhouse too much clout in copper.

