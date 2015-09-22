UPDATE 1-Newmont's Indonesian copper export permit will not be renewed - govt officials

(Adds Newmont’s response)

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp’s Indonesian copper export permit, which expired on Tuesday, will not be renewed as the U.S. miner has failed to meet government stipulations for developing a domestic smelter, government officials said.

Newmont, Indonesia’s second-largest copper miner, has to renew the permit every six months following an agreement with the government a year ago to develop local mineral processing facilities.

“Newmont proposed an export permit extension and we evaluated it,” said a senior mines ministry official, who did not want to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media. “Newmont has not fulfilled requirements.”

Newmont is in talks with the Indonesian government and has filed an application with the additional information officials wanted on how the miner plans to support the country’s investment in smelter development, Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Tuesday.

He said he expected it would take “a couple of weeks” to sort out.

“In the meantime we continue to operate at full capacity. The last export shipment was earlier today,” Goldberg said in an interview at an industry conference in Denver.

Didi Sumedi, director of export industry and mining products at the trade ministry, told Reuters on Tuesday that no export permit had been issued to Newmont, and no recommendation from the mines ministry had been received.

Newmont is forecast by the Indonesian government to produce 500,000 tonnes of copper and gold concentrate in 2015 from its Batu Hijau mine.

Indonesia had imposed a hefty export tax in January 2014 as part of moves to force all miners to develop domestic smelters, which would bring bigger returns for the government from Indonesia's mineral resources.