Newmont Mining investigates some activities outside of U.S.-filing

April 20 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp is conducting an investigation into certain business activities of the company, its affiliates and contractors in countries outside the United States, the miner said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

Colorado-based Newmont said the investigation includes a review of compliance with the requirements of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It is working with the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice on the investigation, it said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Ediiting by Alan Crosby)