Gold miner Newmont sees costs below $1,000/ounce for next 5 yrs
December 2, 2015

Gold miner Newmont sees costs below $1,000/ounce for next 5 yrs

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Wednesday it expects to maintain profitable production of between 4.5 million and 5 million ounces of gold a year over the next five years and keep all-in sustaining costs below $1,000 an ounce.

Releasing a long-term operating outlook, Newmont, the biggest U.S.-based gold producer, said all-in sustaining costs are expected to improve from between $900 and $960 an ounce of gold in 2016 to between $850 and $950 an ounce in 2017. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)

