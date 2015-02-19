FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newmont Mining adjusted profit down on gold price, output
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Newmont Mining adjusted profit down on gold price, output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp reported on Thursday a narrower adjusted fourth quarter profit, as lower gold production and metal prices weighed on revenues.

Adjusted net income, which excludes one-time items like non-cash write downs, was $86 million, or 17 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with $143 million, or 28 cents a share, in the same period in 2014.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $39 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion, or $2.39 per share, in the year-ago period, when the company posted steep impairement charges. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

