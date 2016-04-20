CORRECTED-Newmont Mining first-quarter net earnings fall

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Newmont is the second-biggest gold miner by market value, not the third)

April 20 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp reported lower first-quarter earnings on Wednesday on the back of weaker average realized gold and copper prices.

U.S.-based Newmont, the world’s second-biggest gold miner by market value, said its net income from continuing operations was $78 million, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. The compares with $175 million, or 35 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)