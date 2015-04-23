FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Newmont's adjusted profit rises 89 percent
April 23, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Miner Newmont's adjusted profit rises 89 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp, the world’s No. 2 gold producer, reported an 89 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by lower costs and higher copper production.

Adjusted net income, which excludes one-time items such as non-cash write downs, rose to $229 million, or 46 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $121 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 11.8 percent to $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

