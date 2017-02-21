FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Newmont posts bigger quarterly loss on impairment charge
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-Newmont posts bigger quarterly loss on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-ago figure in the second paragraph to "$276 million" from "$254 million")

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gold and copper miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the company took an impairment charge of $974 million.

The company's net loss attributable to stockholders from continuing operations widened to $391 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $276 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales at the world's second-biggest gold producer by market value rose 23.2 percent to $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

