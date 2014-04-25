FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick Gold's Munk says Newmont "not shareholder-friendly" - report
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Barrick Gold's Munk says Newmont "not shareholder-friendly" - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp’s founder and outgoing chairman Peter Munk criticized potential takeover target Newmont Mining Corp in an interview with the National Post newspaper on Thursday, saying the U.S. miner is “not shareholder-friendly.”

Merger talks between the two gold miners broke down last Thursday, but there have been some discussions between their representatives since then, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In particular, Munk criticized Newmont for shutting reporters out of its recent annual meeting, something he said Barrick would not do.

“That’s the cultural difference. That’s the kind of people they are, and that’s why it’s so difficult to make a deal,” he said, according to the National Post. “They are not shareholder-friendly.”

Munk, who is set to step down at Barrick’s April 30 annual meeting, also said he believes a merger with Newmont is “just a matter of time” because of the potential cost savings.

The latest round of talks marks the third time Barrick and Newmont have contemplated a deal in the last seven years. Analysts and others have long thought a tie-up makes sense from a cost-cutting perspective, particularly given that both companies have significant operations in Nevada.

A spokesman for Newmont could not immediately be reached for comment late on Thursday evening. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.