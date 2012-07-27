Newmont Mining warns protests might delay Peru project

(Adds CEO comments, background) July 27 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Friday that further protests and social unrest around its Conga gold mine in Peru could delay development work at the $5 billion project. "I must continue to caution that ongoing community unrest and protests could further delay advancement of those activities," Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien told Wall Street analysts on a conference call. He said further development at the Conga project "will occur only with local and national support, and only if it can be done in a safe, socially, environmentally responsible manner with risk-adjusted returns that justify future investment." The mine site in the northern region of Cajamarca, has been a focus of recent violent protests in which at least five people have died. Opponents say it will cause pollution and damage local water supplies, while Peru's President Ollanta Numala has backed the project as a generator of jobs and tax revenues. Newmont's O'Brien said the U.S. company was continuing to work with the Peruvian government and supports Humala's social inclusion plan. "Conga is still in our plans but moving ahead on a very measured basis," he said. Newmont was focused on the construction of additional reservoirs and completing the construction of the camp and engineering facilities. (Reporting By Steve James;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)