REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Newmont Mining: Barclays cuts price target
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Newmont Mining: Barclays cuts price target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - : * Barrick Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $24 from $42; rating equal weight * Yamana Gold Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $17 from $22; rating overweight * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to $39 from $51; rating equal weight * Newmont Mining Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $45 from $56; rating overweight * Eldorado Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $9 from $13; rating equal weight * Kinross Gold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $7 from $11; rating equal weight * Goldcorp Inc : Barclays cuts price target to $40 from $50; rating overweight * Iamgold Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $6 from $11; rating equal weight

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

