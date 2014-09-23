FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newmont raises full-year copper production forecast
September 23, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Newmont raises full-year copper production forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp raised its full-year copper production forecast to reflect the resumption of shipments from Indonesia.

The miner received an export permit from the Indonesian government on Monday to resume copper concentrate shipments from the country.

Newmont, Indonesia's second-largest copper producer, now expects to produce 120,000-125,000 tonnes on a consolidated basis for 2014, up from its previous forecast of 80,000-95,000 tonnes. (bit.ly/1B3dTNJ) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

