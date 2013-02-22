FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Newmont Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.11
February 22, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Newmont Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects period in second bullet to FY from Q4, changes estimate period in third bullet)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp : * Announces net income from continuing operations of $1.9 billion or $3.80 per share in 2012 * FY revenue $9.9 billion * FY revenue view $10.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY earnings per share $3.78 from continuing operations * Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.11 * Says expects to invest approximately $2.1 to $2.3 billion in attributable capital expenditures in 2013 * Says 2013 attributable gold production is expected to be approximately 4.8 million to 5.1 million ounces * Says currently plans to spend approximately $350 to $400 million in advanced projects in 2013 on a consolidated basis * Expects 2013 attributable copper production of 150 to 170 million pounds * Source text * Further company coverage

