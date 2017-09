July 31 (Reuters) - New Nordic Healthbrands AB : * Says Q2 net sales SEK 74.9 million versus SEK 58.9 million * Says Q2 EBITDA increased to SEK 4.7 million versus SEK 3.6 million * Says Q2 operating profit SEK 4.0 million versus SEK 2.9 million * Source text: bit.ly/WOq83S * Further company coverage