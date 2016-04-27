FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit against New Orleans court for jailing debtors clears hurdle
April 27, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Lawsuit against New Orleans court for jailing debtors clears hurdle

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Louisiana federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss on jurisdictional grounds a proposed class action accusing the New Orleans criminal court system of unfairly jailing defendants who are unable to pay court costs.

In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance rejected arguments that the lawsuit would impermissibly interfere with state courts’ right to issue orders and judgments free from federal judicial interference.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21f33CH

