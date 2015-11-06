FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-New River Investments names Schawel as portfolio manager
November 6, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-New River Investments names Schawel as portfolio manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - David Schawel, a former portfolio manager at Square 1 Financial for eight years, joined New River Investments on Friday to start an opportunistic income strategy focused on mortgage real estate investment trusts, closed-end funds, and other high-income assets.

“This is going to target different tradable high-income products in the market, from preferred stocks to BDCs (business development companies),” Schawel said in an interview.

“A big thing will be to take advantage of the inefficiencies in the closed-end fund market.”

Schawel, a popular finance figure with nearly 23,000 followers on Twitter, will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the official title of portfolio manager of the New River Opportunistic Income fund. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

