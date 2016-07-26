FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newron stock jumps on hopes for Xadago drug
July 26, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Newron stock jumps on hopes for Xadago drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - * Shares in Newron Pharmaceuticals rose around 15 percent on Tuesday on hopes for its Parkinson's disease treatment Xadago

* The Swiss-listed Italian group and partners Zambon and US WorldMeds announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its Controlled Substance Staff (CSS) no longer require Newron to perform any studies to clinically evaluate the potential abuse liability or dependence/withdrawal effects of Xadago.

* A complete response letter from the FDA in March did not require submission of any additional new data/studies/analyses for efficacy or safety in patients with Parkinson's disease, thus Newron will now expedite re-submission of the New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA.

* CMO Ravi Anand said in a statement: "Newron and the FDA agreed on the contents of the NDA re-submission which Newron expects to complete by November of this year." (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

