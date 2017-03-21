FDA approves Newron's drug as add-on therapy for Parkinson's

(Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Parkinson's disease treatment Xadago (safinamide) as an add-on therapy to levodopa.

In clinical trials, Xadago added to levodopa/carbidopa provided a significant reduction in "off" time and a significant increase in "on" time without troublesome dyskinesia in PD patients experiencing motor fluctuations, the company notes in a news release.

Xadago received European approval in 2015, and has been launched by Newron's parnter Zambon SpA in several countries including Germany, Italy Spaion and UK.

The FDA rejected Xadago last year, but later said Newron was not required to perform any studies to evaluate the safety profile of the drug.

Parkinson's disease is the second-most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorder in the elderly after Alzheimer's disease. Parkinson's affects an estimated 7-10 million patients worldwide, of whom 1 million are in the United States.