Italy's Newron soars on EU green light for Parkinson's drug

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Share’s in Italian drugmaker Newron Pharmaceuticals soared to a six-year high on Friday as European regulators gave a green light to its experimental Parkinson’s disease drug Xadago.

The medicine, also known as safinamide, is the first new drug in 10 years to receive a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of Parkinson‘s, marking a landmark for the small Milan-based firm.

“2015 will see the company join an elite group of European biotechnology companies that have managed to develop and get a drug launched on to the market,” said Samir Devani of Rx Securities.

Newron is partnering with privately-held drugmaker Zambon to market the drug, which analysts expect to compete with Azilect from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Lundbeck .

Swiss-listed shares in Newron were 13 percent higher at 26.30 francs by 1345 GMT, after hitting a high of 30.40.