FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murdoch protegee Brooks returns to run British newspaper business
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Murdoch protegee Brooks returns to run British newspaper business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Rebekah Brooks, the Rupert Murdoch protegee cleared last year of overseeing widespread phone-hacking by her reporters for tabloid scoops, will return to her old job running News Corp’s British newspaper arm next week.

Brooks, who was caught up in one of the biggest political scandals to hit Britain in recent years, stood down from her role as chief executive in 2011 as the crisis engulfed the company.

Having been cleared of all criminal charges in a lengthy trial that ended just over a year ago, Brooks will return to her old job on Monday, the company said in a statement.

The firm also said Tony Gallagher, one of the most experienced newspaper editors in Britain, will become editor-in-chief of the Sun newspaper, Murdoch’s daily tabloid which is the highest-selling newspaper in Britain. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.